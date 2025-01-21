Appointment of independent chief for persons with disabilities sought

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the All India Confederation of the Blind and the Development and Welfare Association of the Blind met State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Sunday.

The delegation urged the State government to appoint an independent State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

The delegation, led by P Chokka Rao, vice-president of the All India Confederation of the Blind, and K Srinivas, secretary of the Development and Welfare Association of the Blind, raised concern about the current arrangement where the Director of Welfare for Differently Abled and Senior Citizens also serves as the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

They emphasised the need for a dedicated, independent commissioner to address the unique challenges faced by the disabled community.

The representatives highlighted that such a step would ensure better implementation of the RPWD Act and provide stronger support for persons with disabilities across the State.