Assembly speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu expresses concern over decline in legislative working days

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu raised concerns over the declining number of working days in Legislative Assemblies. He remarked, “Fewer working days weaken democracy. Legislative bodies with over 100 members should mandatorily conduct sessions for at least 75 days a year. Over a five-year term, every legislature must ensure a minimum of 75 working days annually.”

Speaking in Telugu at the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna on Monday, Ayyanna pointed out that 50% of the members elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly are first-time legislators. “These young, talented, and educated leaders require proper understanding of legislative procedures and practices,” he noted and roposed that awareness and orientation programmes should be conducted to enhance their knowledge.

Speaking about 75 years of India’s democracy, he said, “Our journey of amending the Constitution over 100 times reflects the strength and resilience of our democratic framework,” emphasising that each amendment has played a vital role in strengthening the Constitution.

The Speaker received widespread appreciation for speaking in Telugu, showcasing the cultural heritage and intellectual prominence of the Telugu-speaking community on a national platform.