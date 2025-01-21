CM showcases State’s investment opportunities to Swiss business leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit on an enthusiastic note by taking part in a series of high-level meetings with investors and business leaders, showcasing the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

On day one, he first met Mridul Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Switzerland at the Hilton Hotel, Zurich, and discussed avenues to attract Swiss investments into Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting that over 350 Swiss companies, including Nestlé, ABB, and Novartis, are already operating in India, the ambassador noted Switzerland’s growing interest in Indian markets.

The Chief Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s unique strengths in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components manufacturing. He proposed collaborations between Swiss universities and Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Skill and AI universities, fostering innovation and workforce development.

Mridul Kumar facilitated a meeting between the Chief Minister and top executives from four leading Swiss companies including Raoul Keller, Secretary General, Swissmem, Markus Tacke, CEO, Oerlikon, Erich Schmid, CEO, Angst + Pfister and Jörn van der Krone, Head of Economics and External Affairs, Swiss Textiles.