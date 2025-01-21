CM showcases State’s investment opportunities to Swiss business leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit on an enthusiastic note by taking part in a series of high-level meetings with investors and business leaders, showcasing the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.
On day one, he first met Mridul Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Switzerland at the Hilton Hotel, Zurich, and discussed avenues to attract Swiss investments into Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting that over 350 Swiss companies, including Nestlé, ABB, and Novartis, are already operating in India, the ambassador noted Switzerland’s growing interest in Indian markets.
The Chief Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s unique strengths in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components manufacturing. He proposed collaborations between Swiss universities and Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Skill and AI universities, fostering innovation and workforce development.
Mridul Kumar facilitated a meeting between the Chief Minister and top executives from four leading Swiss companies including Raoul Keller, Secretary General, Swissmem, Markus Tacke, CEO, Oerlikon, Erich Schmid, CEO, Angst + Pfister and Jörn van der Krone, Head of Economics and External Affairs, Swiss Textiles.
The discussions centered on investment opportunities, focusing on leveraging the State’s skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, and infrastructural advantages. Naidu extended a formal invitation to these companies to establish their presence in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the incentives offered by both the Union and State governments.
The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives for investment including establishing advanced research and development centres, collaborations for innovation hubs and incubators, joint ventures in advanced manufacturing sectors like aerospace, automotive, and energy, expanding contract manufacturing and skill development in textiles, and setting up advanced facilities such as anti-vibration systems, plumbing labs, and coating centres.
Mentioning that the pharma industry in Switzerland is worth over $100 billion, IT Minister Nara Lokesh sought the cooperation of the Swiss envoy in setting up units by pharma giants like Novartis, Roche, Lonza and Alcon in Andhra Pradesh. Over 27,300 Indians are now working for various engineering, IT and pharmaceutical, para-medical companies in Switzerland, he said.
The Chief Minister, along with IT Minister N Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharath, and a team of officials, were accorded a rousing reception at Zurich Airport. Members of the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and the Telugu diaspora welcomed him with enthusiasm, reflecting their pride and support for Andhra Pradesh’s developmental strides.
An unexpected encounter at Zurich Airport saw Chief Minister Naidu meet his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy. The two leaders exchanged views on developmental projects and ongoing investments in their respective States, emphasising collaborative efforts for regional growth.
CM invites Telugu diaspora to invest in Andhra Pradesh
Later in the day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with Telugu entrepreneurs and professionals at a Meet and Greet event organised by the Telugu diaspora in Zurich. He expressed his pride in being part of the Telugu community and shared his vision for the State’s future.
“It is my fortune to be born into the Telugu community, which has always been a source of inspiration. If there is a rebirth, I wish to be born as a Telugu child again. My heart and soul are dedicated to the progress of our people,” he remarked.
Highlighting the importance of youth in nation-building, he urged them to aspire for leadership roles. “Our people should not merely seek jobs but become job creators,” he emphasised.
The Chief Minister shared his roadmap for making Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu community global leaders by 2047. “India is on track to become a global economic superpower by 2047, and Telugus will play a pivotal role in this journey. Our community must leverage global opportunities while contributing to the growth of our homeland,” he pointed out.
He urged the Telugu diaspora to actively engage with Andhra Pradesh’s development. “Your expertise and ideas can help us realise our vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047. Let us work together to make Andhra Pradesh a beacon of innovation and prosperity,” the Chief Minister said.