Fire breaks out at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh, no injuries reported

ANAKAPALLI: Fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company here on Tuesday morning and the flames were extinguished within 20 minutes, a police official said.

None was injured in the accident, he added.

Anakapalli superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the fire broke out at 6:30 am at MetroChem API Pvt Ltd in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli district.