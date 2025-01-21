Flamingo Festival at Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary concludes on a high note

TIRUPATI: The Flamingo Festival 2025 concluded at the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, drawing thousands of students, bird enthusiasts, and tourists from across the region. Over 3,000 students from Tirupati and Nellore districts attended with free transportation and meals provided by organisers. Visitors from neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also travelled to witness the sanctuary’s natural beauty and migratory birds.

The event featured activities such as birdwatching, games, photo exhibitions and cultural programmes, including classical dances, group performances and mimicry acts. District Collector Venkateshwar S stressed the need for ecological preservation during his visit. “Visiting Nelapattu allows us to understand and connect with nature.

Protecting the environment is a collective responsibility,” he said. Sullurpeta MLA Nelavala Vijayashree expressed joy over the festival’s successful revival after a four-year hiatus. She thanked the Chief Minister, Tourism Minister and district administration and announced plans to make the event an annual tradition.