Industries Minister TG Bharat: Lokesh will be Chief Minister in future

VIJAYAWADA: “Whether people like it or not, Nara Lokesh will become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the future,” said Industries Minister TG Bharath on Monday while interacting with the Telugu Diaspora in Zurich.

It may be pointed out that Bharath is part of the delegation visiting Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Summit.

The Minister’s statement is significant, coming just hours after the TDP reportedly issued a directive to party leaders and cadre, urging them to refrain from expressing opinions on the elevation of the IT (Information Technology) and HRD (Human Resource Development) Minister.

Speaking in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Lokesh, Bharath emphasised that the Telugu Desam Party will remain in power in the State for decades to come.

Describing Lokesh as the future of the yellow party, he praised the IT Minister, who also serves as the TDP General Secretary, as the most dynamic youth leader and a highly-educated individual.

Reaffirming that the party is in safe hands under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, Bharath highlighted the TDP’s blend of young and senior leaders, all with a long-term vision.