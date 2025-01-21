Land resurvey begins in Andhra Pradesh as complaints pour in

The sources in the Survey Settlement and Land Records said the land will be geo-mapped where latitudes and longitudes will be mentioned in the land measurements.

In addition, the resurvey process uses the Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network and avoids the usage of traditional ‘survey stones’ used for the demarcation of boundaries.

“Utmost care was taken to conduct the survey systematically, without any haste. The selected village will be divided into various blocks, each containing 200-250 acres, and will be given the task of surveying by a village revenue officer. The entire process of resurveying will be completed in a month and can be extended to another week. The survey settlements and land records department is making sure that no anomalies occur in the surveying process taking all the departments concerned and landowners into consideration,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.