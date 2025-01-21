Land resurvey begins in Andhra Pradesh as complaints pour in

VIJAYAWADA: The State government kicked off another round of land survey (re-survey) on Monday after the revenue and land survey officials concerned are said to have received more than 2.8 lakh complaints across the State alleging irregularities and confusion over the previous land survey. According to sources, the re-survey of both private and government lands would be conducted on a pilot basis, selecting one village from each mandal. The resurveying will be done using highly advanced technologies in the field of surveying where the margin of error would be 4 cm.
The sources in the Survey Settlement and Land Records said the land will be geo-mapped where latitudes and longitudes will be mentioned in the land measurements.
In addition, the resurvey process uses the Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network and avoids the usage of traditional ‘survey stones’ used for the demarcation of boundaries.
“Utmost care was taken to conduct the survey systematically, without any haste. The selected village will be divided into various blocks, each containing 200-250 acres, and will be given the task of surveying by a village revenue officer. The entire process of resurveying will be completed in a month and can be extended to another week. The survey settlements and land records department is making sure that no anomalies occur in the surveying process taking all the departments concerned and landowners into consideration,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.
It may be recalled that the previous YSRCP government had taken up the comprehensive land survey on a massive scale and reportedly completed it in around 6,500 villages out of the total 16,000 villages in the State.
Alleging irregularities such as erroneous entries, differences in boundaries, and other issues, farmers and landowners in many villages lodged their complaints with revenue officials during the Grama Sabhas conducted seeking rectification.