YSRCP challenges CM’s claims of big investments

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP spokesperson Putta Sivashankar Reddy has questioned the credibility of Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s repeated claims of bringing massive investments to Andhra Pradesh during his tenure between 2014 and 2019.

Highlighting the absence of tangible outcomes, Sivashankar pointed out that despite four visits to Davos during that period, no significant industrial progress was achieved.

He lambasted the baseless promises amplified by a section of media that boasted about investments from global giants such as Alibaba, Airbus, and Saudi Aramco, as well as the establishment of a high-speed rail factory and $20 billion investments from Kumiyumi Group. Additionally, projects like Microsoft’s Hybrid Cloud, Hero Honda, and Jindal factories in Prakasam district were heavily publicised.

“However, none of these companies materialised, leaving the State without the promised benefits. Chandrababu Naidu misused crores of taxpayers’ to run campaigns on national media to create a false narrative of industrial development while no real jobs or investments were delivered,” he pointed out.