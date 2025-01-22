Andhra govt inks pact with Art of Living for leadership

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with “The Art of Living” to implement leadership development and capacity-building programmes for government officials through Vyakti Vikas Kendra, a Public Education and Charitable Trust under the aegis of the Art of Living.

Following a meeting with Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the move. Vyakti Vikas Kendra Chairman Sri Prasanna Prabhu met Principal Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) S Suresh Kumar to discuss the focus areas and implementation strategy.

Designed to transform officials into efficient, empathetic, and visionary leaders, the development programmes are expected to enhance their roles and contribute significantly to society.

The GAD and the Planning Department are jointly preparing the strategy for these programmes, with the MoU to be signed in the presence of the Chief Minister.