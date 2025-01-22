Andhra Pradesh rejects Telangana’s proposal for 50:50 Krishna water sharing

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in-Chief (Water Resources) Venkateswara Rao explained, “The 66:34 ratio is based on allocations for various projects on the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh. Any deviation will impact these projects. We conveyed to the KRMB that until the Tribunal delivers its verdict, the existing ratio must be maintained.”

KRMB’s chairman assured that decisions would be made considering the interests of both States and suggested resolving disputes through a three-member committee.

The State government has also requested the relocation of the KRMB office to its territory.

Regarding the Srisailam project, the State government plans to conduct a model study through a Central organisation to guide necessary repairs.