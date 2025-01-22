Andhra: Prakasam cops crack series of theft cases, seize stolen gold

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police successfully arrested a 39-year-old woman, Ganta Elishamma, for a series of thefts involving gold ornaments and valuables from elderly women. The accused lured victims with beverages laced with sleeping pills, making them unconscious before stealing their gold.

On Wednesday, the Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar, along with other officials, briefed the media about the case and commended the efforts of the police staff in solving the case.

The investigation began after Tangutur police registered a theft case on April 1, 2024, involving the theft of gold jewellery from an elderly woman in Vani Nagar. Similar cases were reported in Ongole Taluka, Kothapatnam and other areas, with the accused committing nine thefts using this modus operandi. Additionally, two elderly women died due to overdoses of sleeping pills during these incidents.

Under the supervision of SP AR Damodar, special teams were formed, and after meticulous investigation, the accused was arrested by Ongole-DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Singarayakonda CI Ch Hazarathaiah, Tanguturu SI V Naga Malleswara Rao, and their staff. The accused confessed to stealing gold ornaments from elderly women and jewellery shops by using sleeping pills.

The police recovered approximately 460 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh, along with Olanzapine and Trihexyphenidyl Hydrochloride tablets from the accused. The accused, who previously committed theft in Vijayawada, was inspired by a TV serial and started targeting elderly women by befriending them and using sedatives to carry out thefts. SP Damodar praised the efforts of the police officers and staff involved, highlighting their dedication in bringing the case to a successful conclusion.