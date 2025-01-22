Andhra: When a simple decision breaks bureaucratic barriers with ease

As we celebrate Republic Day, we are reminded of the remarkable winter morning in 1950 when a nation of millions embraced a Constitution that promised justice, equality and dignity to all. The architect of this magnificent document was Babasaheb Ambedkar, who had himself experienced the searing pain of untouchability and yet rose to become one of India’s most brilliant minds. Through the fog of prejudice and discrimination, he illuminated a path that would forever change the nation’s course.

For me, it is also a moment to reminisce about an experience that resonates deeply within, which occurred during my tenure as the head of the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle in Vijayawada amid the Covid pandemic. It was when the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC, ST) Welfare Association of the AP Postal Circle and I forged a bond that was shaped not through grand declarations, but by the simple act of listening, giving others a voice, recognising aspirations and taking decisive action.

My engagement with unions and employee associations goes back to 1992, when I worked as a senior superintendent of Post Offices. Back then, unions were often perceived — albeit inaptly — as adversaries of the establishment. Relations between the two were strained: slogans flew like arrows, discord thundered and mutual trust was prostrate.

Agitations were frequent; harmonious instances infrequent. Negotiation, then, was akin to warfare, with both sides entrenched in egotistic positions, posturing for victories that meant little beyond the office. It was, I had found, a ‘battle’ with no winners. The approach left little space for dialogue, trust or shared purpose. However, early in my career I had stumbled upon a powerful idea that would shape my approach to one particular aspect of communication forever. It was an article I had read about negotiation that suggested a simple but profound shift in perspective: instead of taking rigid positions, find solutions that are mutually beneficial. That principle became my touchstone.

From 1992 onwards, whenever union representatives approached me, I made it a point to first listen — truly listen — with patience and empathy. If something could be resolved officially, I ensured it was done immediately. This earned me their trust and, in some places, gratitude.