Andhra: When a simple decision breaks bureaucratic barriers with ease

As we celebrate Republic Day, we are reminded of the remarkable winter morning in 1950 when a nation of millions embraced a Constitution that promised justice, equality and dignity to all. The architect of this magnificent document was Babasaheb Ambedkar, who had himself experienced the searing pain of untouchability and yet rose to become one of India’s most brilliant minds. Through the fog of prejudice and discrimination, he illuminated a path that would forever change the nation’s course.
For me, it is also a moment to reminisce about an experience that resonates deeply within, which occurred during my tenure as the head of the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle in Vijayawada amid the Covid pandemic. It was when the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC, ST) Welfare Association of the AP Postal Circle and I forged a bond that was shaped not through grand declarations, but by the simple act of listening, giving others a voice, recognising aspirations and taking decisive action.
My engagement with unions and employee associations goes back to 1992, when I worked as a senior superintendent of Post Offices. Back then, unions were often perceived — albeit inaptly — as adversaries of the establishment. Relations between the two were strained: slogans flew like arrows, discord thundered and mutual trust was prostrate.
Agitations were frequent; harmonious instances infrequent. Negotiation, then, was akin to warfare, with both sides entrenched in egotistic positions, posturing for victories that meant little beyond the office. It was, I had found, a ‘battle’ with no winners. The approach left little space for dialogue, trust or shared purpose. However, early in my career I had stumbled upon a powerful idea that would shape my approach to one particular aspect of communication forever. It was an article I had read about negotiation that suggested a simple but profound shift in perspective: instead of taking rigid positions, find solutions that are mutually beneficial. That principle became my touchstone.
From 1992 onwards, whenever union representatives approached me, I made it a point to first listen — truly listen — with patience and empathy. If something could be resolved officially, I ensured it was done immediately. This earned me their trust and, in some places, gratitude.
Fast forward to the field assignment that brought me to Vijayawada. Here, the SC, ST Association brought before me a grievance aged beyond its time. A matter most simple, yet magnified by neglect into a symbol of indifference — the installation of a statue of Ambedkar within the office premises. It had remained in limbo for 10 long years. The only decision had been indecision.
I saw not just association representatives voicing a demand, but people articulating a long-held aspiration. I listened — not out of mere courtesy, but because I understood the weight of their request. For them, the Ambedkar statue was beyond a mere symbol.
Bureaucratese was no ally of mine in this matter. I gave no quarter to hesitation, nor any space to doubt. The decision was taken — simple, swift and righteous. Where once the matter had lingered as a thorn of contention, there now rose a statue on July 6, 2023.
This marked not just the fulfilment of a request, but the beginning of a bond forged in trust and a shared sense of purpose, which continues to flourish even beyond my tenure.
The impact of this simple decision was evident when, in July 2023, the secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited Vijayawada.
Accustomed to hearing of grievances, lamentations and instances of strife during such visits, she was somewhat surprised to hear none. What she and her team encountered were an office culture that had, in a small but significant way, embraced the ideals of inclusion, dignity and opportunity for everyone to develop their potential. The installation of Ambedkar’s statue was the culmination of such values already flourishing in the office.
As the statue stands tall on the premises of the Circle Office at Vijayawada, it serves not just as a tribute to the architect of our Constitution, but as a reminder of what is possible when we choose trust over cynicism, action over inertia and dignity over division. For me, it remains a moment of quiet pride — proof that empowerment begins with something as simple and powerful as listening, and then acting with righteous intent.
