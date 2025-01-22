APSRTC earns Rs 23 crore on single day sans fare hike during Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operated an unprecedented 9,100 additional buses during the Sankranti festival season to meet soaring passenger demand, ensuring smooth travel across the State and neighbouring States.

This massive operation, conducted between January 18 and January 20, resulted in an all-time high single-day revenue of Rs 23.71 crore, according to APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC and MD) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

With an advanced strategy to accommodate the festival rush, APSRTC deployed 7,200 special services initially and added 1,900 more buses during peak travel days such as Saturday and Sunday. Rao highlighted the efforts of the entire RTC team, including drivers, conductors, and depot staff, for efficiently managing the operation.

He said, “Our primary goal was to ensure that no passenger faced inconvenience during this period.” The Sankranti season saw over 60% of travellers heading to Hyderabad, while the rest opted for destinations like Bengaluru and Chennai.

Many passengers, especially software and private sector employees, favoured APSRTC buses due to their fair pricing compared to private operators, who reportedly doubled ticket costs during the festive season. He said the role of a passenger demand survey conducted in advance, which allowed the corporation to optimise routes with high demand.

Real-time monitoring and coordination at bus stations played a crucial role in the seamless execution. While the revenue figure of Rs 23.71 crore on January 20 turned heads, the overall income during the festival season is estimated to exceed Rs 150 crore, marking a major achievement for RTC.