CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Bill Gates, proposes health and AI partnerships with AP

VIJAYAWADA: It was a busy day for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On day three, Naidu highlighted the State’s strategic advantages for global investment and engaged with leaders of top multinational corporations to promote Andhra Pradesh as an ideal destination for cutting-edge technology, green energy, and infrastructure projects.

One of his key meetings was with Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Their discussions centred on forming a partnership to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for health, education, and innovation.

Naidu proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Health Innovation and Diagnostics in the State, emphasising its potential to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services to the public. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to using innovation to improve public health outcomes.

Naidu invited Bill Gates to join the advisory board for the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in Andhra Pradesh. The University is intended to position the State as a leader in AI research and development, aligning with global advancements in technology and education.

Expressing interest in implementing BMGF’s successful programmes, such as health dashboards and other social initiatives, within Andhra Pradesh, Naidu underscored the need for collaboration to adapt global innovations to address local challenges, ensuring maximum impact.

I look forward to BMGF’s partnership in AP’s progress: CM

Naidu assured Bill Gates that Andhra Pradesh could serve as a gateway for the Foundation’s initiatives across South India, providing a platform to amplify its reach and effectiveness in the region.

“I was delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time. His focus on technology and innovation has been an inspiration to all. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI innovation. I look forward to BMGF’s partnership in Andhra Pradesh’s progress,” he said.

Recalling his previous meeting with the Microsoft founder, Naidu posted on X, “Back in 1995—IT. Now in 2025—AI. A pleasure reconnecting with Mr @BillGates after many years!”

Throughout the day, the Chief Minister held a series of discussions with representatives of various companies.