CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Bill Gates, proposes health and AI partnerships with AP

VIJAYAWADA: It was a busy day for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
On day three, Naidu highlighted the State’s strategic advantages for global investment and engaged with leaders of top multinational corporations to promote Andhra Pradesh as an ideal destination for cutting-edge technology, green energy, and infrastructure projects.
One of his key meetings was with Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).
Their discussions centred on forming a partnership to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for health, education, and innovation.
Naidu proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Health Innovation and Diagnostics in the State, emphasising its potential to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services to the public. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to using innovation to improve public health outcomes.
Naidu invited Bill Gates to join the advisory board for the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in Andhra Pradesh. The University is intended to position the State as a leader in AI research and development, aligning with global advancements in technology and education.
Expressing interest in implementing BMGF’s successful programmes, such as health dashboards and other social initiatives, within Andhra Pradesh, Naidu underscored the need for collaboration to adapt global innovations to address local challenges, ensuring maximum impact.
I look forward to BMGF’s partnership in AP’s progress: CM
Naidu assured Bill Gates that Andhra Pradesh could serve as a gateway for the Foundation’s initiatives across South India, providing a platform to amplify its reach and effectiveness in the region.
“I was delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time. His focus on technology and innovation has been an inspiration to all. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI innovation. I look forward to BMGF’s partnership in Andhra Pradesh’s progress,” he said.
Recalling his previous meeting with the Microsoft founder, Naidu posted on X, “Back in 1995—IT. Now in 2025—AI. A pleasure reconnecting with Mr @BillGates after many years!”
Throughout the day, the Chief Minister held a series of discussions with representatives of various companies.
Server management hub
With Google CEO Thomas Kurian, Naidu discussed the establishment of a design centre in Visakhapatnam to develop proprietary chips for servers. He urged the tech giant to set up a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and integrate its server supply chain. The Chief Minister assured complete government support and highlighted the State’s readiness to serve as a global hub for server management services.
Google Cloud Platform, the third-largest cloud provider globally, has already established two cloud regions in Delhi and Mumbai. It recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to create a ‘Data City’ in Visakhapatnam and advance AI applications while fostering skill development opportunities for local youth.
Naidu also met Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), a leading Malaysian oil and gas company. PETRONAS plans to produce five million tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2030 and is exploring opportunities to invest `13,000 crore to `15,000 crore in a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Kakinada. Naidu invited the company to expand further by investing in Mulapeta, which is emerging as a petrochemical hub. He also proposed a Global Capability Centre in the State.
In a meeting with PepsiCo International Beverages CEO Eugene Willemsen and Pepsico Foundation Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Kehoe, Naidu proposed transforming Visakhapatnam into a Global Delivery Centre and Digital Hub for PepsiCo. He encouraged PepsiCo to partner with the Andhra Pradesh Community Natural Farming (APCNF) to benefit local farmers through its supply chain. The Chief Minister also suggested establishing a Kurkure manufacturing unit in the State to enhance industrial growth and provide employment opportunities.
Further, Naidu met Hamad Al Mahmeed from the Bahrain Prime Minister’s Office and Shaikh Abdulla, CEO of Mumtalakat — the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. The Chief Minister presented Andhra Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies and invited investments, emphasising the State’s efficiency in facilitating businesses.
He also invited the globally renowned container terminal company DP World to set up a smart container terminal in Andhra Pradesh. In a meeting with DP World Managing Director (Middle East, North Africa, and India Subcontinent) Rizwan Sumoor, the Chief Minister pointed out that although the firm operates five container terminals in India, none are located in Andhra Pradesh.
Proposing Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, and Mulapeta as ideal locations for a container terminal, Naidu urged DP World to consider establishing one in any of these locations. The Chief Minister also invited investments in seaports under construction and in integrated logistics.
Hindustan Unilever’s bet on Vizakhapatnam
The Chief Minister also met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. Operating in India as Hindustan Unilever, the company wants to expand in line with the country’s growing demand.
As part of its expansion, Unilever is considering setting up a palm oil industry with an investment of Rs 330 crore in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu highlighted Visakhapatnam as an ideal location for a technology centre related to Unilever’s beauty portfolio.
He also emphasised that Hindustan Unilever could benefit from the State’s vast agricultural output, which would support the company in manufacturing beauty and home care products.
Global investments sought
The Chief Minister also met Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials (Cenmat) and Executive Committee Member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He sought assistance in attracting global investments to Andhra Pradesh in areas such as green hydrogen, battery storage, and solar manufacturing. He also requested WEF’s support for establishing a Clean Energy Knowledge and Skill Development Centre in the State.