VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader, who envisions India as a global superpower by 2047.

He exuded confidence that India will rank among the top two economies by 2047 with Indians becoming leaders in wealth creation.

Delivering an inspiring address at a special session of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on ‘Green Industrialisation’ on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for leveraging technologies like AI and real time data to solve complex problems and improve everyday life, outlining his vision for the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amaravati to prepare future leaders.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) was exchanged between IMD Business School, Switzerland, and GLC to enhance global competitiveness and leadership development.

Highlighting his longstanding partnership with CII since 1995, Naidu reflected on his journey of driving transformative change, citing Hyderabad’s emergence as one of India’s most livable cities, and a global hub of IT, healthcare and innovation as a proof. “We have a demographic advantage, and Indian entrepreneurs, especially those from Andhra Pradesh, are excelling globally, contributing to the world economy. India is poised to lead, with Bloomberg predicting it will provide incremental GDP growth by 2027. From 2028 onwards, it will be the Indian era,” he remarked.

Touching on sustainability, he underscored India’s commitment to natural and organic farming, which he termed a ‘boon for the global community’, and highlighted the importance of including people as partners in governance through his proposed P4 Model.)

The Chief Minister urged corporate leaders to take the responsibility for eradicating poverty and inequality, describing people as India’s greatest asset. He acknowledged Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s guidance in steering the Swarnandhra 2047 economic development initiative.

He highlighted his administration’s ambitious plans to transform the State into a global hub of green energy and green hydrogen setting a precedent for sustainable development and energy reforms.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a clean energy hub, with a mission-mode approach to achieving sustainability goals.