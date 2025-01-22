Expedite land acquisition for NH projects: CS to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed District Collectors, Joint Collectors, and officials from relevant departments to expedite land acquisition for the construction and expansion of national highway projects across the State.

During a video conference held from the Secretariat on Tuesday, Vijayanand addressed District Collectors, Joint Collectors, and officials from the Revenue, Forest, Transport, R&B, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The meeting focused on resolving pending issues related to highway construction, bypass roads, forest permissions, and other challenges.