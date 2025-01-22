Five solar villages to come up in each district of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to take steps to create awareness among the people on the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

The first State Level Coordination Committee meeting on Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said the Centre has launched the Surya Ghar scheme across the country to enable households to generate their own electricity by installing solar panels on rooftops, and reduce the burden of electricity bills. Under the scheme, Discoms will install rooftop solar panels in their respective areas.

It should be ensured that the scheme is utilised by more number of households, he said. Vijayanand revealed that the government has proposed 100% solarisation of Nadimuru in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district, and Naravaripalle in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati as model solar villages. In addition, a target has been set to develop five villages in each district in the State as model solar villages under the pilot project, he said.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Centre provides a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems with a capacity of 2 kilowatt, and 40% of the additional cost for systems between 2 and 3 kilowatt, and up to `78,000 for systems up to 3 kilowatt.

The applicant should have a house with a roof suitable for installing solar panels. APTransco should prepare action plans to ensure the success of PM Surya Ghar. Efforts are also being made to promote the use of solar power in the agricultural sector under KUSUM, the Chief Secretary explained.