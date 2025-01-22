Inter practicals: Pupils, parents equally worried

VIJAYAWADA: Parents are concerned about the Intermediate practical examinations, which are scheduled from February 10 to 20, as they are of the view that students are not properly equipped to face them. A majority of junior colleges, which lay emphasis on entrance tests, have ignored training students in Science practicals.

On January 8, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Kritika Sukla announced significant reforms to improve the standards of junior college education. The reforms include emphasis on both theory and practical examinations.

Students are also a worried lot as they seem to be not prepared well for practicals. “We have barely had any practical session in our college. We are now expected to do well in practicals. It is unfair to ignore since practicals as they are crucial for APEAPCET,” said Ravi Kumar, an MPC student from Poranki.