Inter practicals: Pupils, parents equally worried

VIJAYAWADA: Parents are concerned about the Intermediate practical examinations, which are scheduled from February 10 to 20, as they are of the view that students are not properly equipped to face them. A majority of junior colleges, which lay emphasis on entrance tests, have ignored training students in Science practicals.
On January 8, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Kritika Sukla announced significant reforms to improve the standards of junior college education. The reforms include emphasis on both theory and practical examinations.
Students are also a worried lot as they seem to be not prepared well for practicals. “We have barely had any practical session in our college. We are now expected to do well in practicals. It is unfair to ignore since practicals as they are crucial for APEAPCET,” said Ravi Kumar, an MPC student from Poranki.
Practical exams hold significant weightage in Intermediate education, particularly for students appearing for EAPCET in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For MPC students, 30 marks each are assigned for Physics and Chemistry practicals. For BiPC students, the total marks assigned for practicals is 120, 30 marks each for Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.
The move to conduct the practical exams under CCTV surveillance has also put pressure on Intermediate Science students.
Speaking to TNIE, G Ramasundari, a private school teacher from Gudivada, said, “None of the colleges where our children study, has conducted a single practical session. When we ask about our children’s future in the wake of greater emphasis on science practicals, college management have failed to give satisfactory answers.”
“If the Intermediate Board warned the junior colleges at the beginning of the academic year itself, students would have been better prepared for the practicals. Unfortunately, this was not done,” said M Venkateswarlu, a parent from Ongole. “Most of the students have lacked even basic understanding of practical terminology and safety measures to be followed to conduct practicals in the lab,” said S Narahari, State president of AP Parents Association (APPA).
He criticised the private colleges for collecting lab fee ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per student without conducting proper practical sessions. “Nearly 80% of private colleges lack adequate lab equipment, and they do not even maintain records of practical classes conducted. The Intermediate Board has failed to monitor this for decades,” he alleged.
E Eswaraiah, secretary of APPA, demanded strict measures to ensure fair assessment of students’ practical knowledge. “Practical and theory exams should be conducted in a foolproof manner under the CCTV surveillance.
Proper evaluation of record books is also essential to highlight that government college students often possess superior practical skills compared to those of private institutions,” he said.