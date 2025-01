VIJAYAWADA: Ruling out the possibility of joining the Union Cabinet, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday emphasised that he is focused on the task of rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview with a media organisation in Davos, Naidu was asked if there was any chance he might be invited to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. In response, he said, “I do not have any such aspirations. I am fully engaged in rebuilding the state. As of today, that is my priority. Andhra Pradesh has suffered because of bifurcation and has faced numerous challenges over the past five years.”

He stressed that the people have faith in the NDA, which comprises the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena.

‘We are working as Team India’

Naidu added, “Our duty is to rebuild the state and put it back on the path of development.”

When asked how he would respond if Modi insisted he join the Union Cabinet in the national interest, he replied, “That situation may not arise. There are many senior ministers. My party is also contributing there. We are working as Team India. The goal of the PM is ‘Viksit Bharat’, and my goal is ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’.”