No question of VSP privatisation, asserts Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

The minister also addressed allegations regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, criticising the YSRCP for spreading false information. “During his tenure, YS Jagan frequently visited Delhi to protect himself from CBI cases. In contrast, our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is going to Delhi to secure funds for the State.”

Responding to recent comments by YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana, Anitha clarified the financial assistance provided in the Ramatheertham case. “Botcha Satyanarayana does not seem to know the difference between a witness and an accused. We provided financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to a poor auto driver who was a witness in the Ramatheertham idol vandalism case, not the accused,” she explained.

“All leaders in our coalition government are working tirelessly for the people. Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, we are utilising the NREGS funds to construct and repair roads across the State. In Vizianagaram district, nearly 80% of road works have been completed,” the home minister said.