Organic farming pilot project will be launched in Vizianagaram soon: Lanka Dinakar

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Dinakar announced that a pilot project on organic farming will soon be launched in Vizianagaram district. He said that efforts will be made to involve farmers in planting 75 lakh saplings around Amaravati. He also stressed that Attaluru’s organic farming model will serve as an example to encourage future participation in organic farming across the State.

Additionally, misconceptions about natural farming will be addressed to foster progress. He highlighted the success of the PM Suryagar initiative, which has significantly reduced electricity charges for farmers from Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 to Rs 300- Rs 400.

Shevala Dattu also echoed similar views on organic farming, and emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to the sector. Dattu further explained that efforts are underway to transform the State into a healthy one, with plans on anvil to transition to natural farming. A comprehensive report on organic products will be submitted to ensure the production of 100% organic-certified crops.