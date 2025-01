Sources in the TDP felt that the issue was unnecessarily raked up by some leaders to be in the good books of Lokesh. On Tuesday, an internal message was sent to JSP leaders from the party central office, instructing them not to respond on the issue in the media and social media.

“However, the YSRCP, which is waiting to get any chance to break the alliance, tried its best to provoke the JSP cadres. Now, the issue is under control as both the parties restrained their respective party cadres,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.

At a time when the row over the elevation of Lokesh as Deputy CM intensified, Industries Minister TG Bharath’s statement during the visit to Davos reportedly drew Chief Minister’s ire. “What is the purpose we came here and what are you talking about,” Naidu is said to have told Bharath.