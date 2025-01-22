Two dead,one injured in tractor-bike collision

ONGOLE: Two bike riders were killed and one other severely injured in a tragic road accident near Kondepi town on Tuesday night. The accident occurred when their bike collided with a tractor laden with firewood logs. The victims, identified as Indla Chiranjeevi (36) and Pamuru Durga Rao (27), died on the spot. The third rider, Chelamcharla Aveen (21), is undergoing treatment at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS).

Kondepi Circle Inspector Soma Sekhar, along with Sub-Inspector Prem Kumar and their team, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The incident took place near the JL Cold Storage area at around 9.45 pm. The trio had been returning from a visit to the Goddess Poleramma temple in Kamepalli when the collision occurred. Police reports indicate that the victims were under the influence of alcohol and were riding without helmets while travelling in a triple-riding manner.