We have plans to develop Amaravati as India’s AI city, says Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the rising demand for data centers, comparable to the rapidly expanding AI market. Citing reports by McKinsey and Gartner, he noted that the AI market is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030 and $2.74 trillion by 2032.

He attended the roundtable meeting on ‘Shaping the Future for Next-Gen AI - Innovation Hub, Data Factory, and AI University’ in Davos on Wednesday.

Shilpa Kolhatkar, Global Head of AI Nations at NVIDIA, attended the meeting virtually, alongside, Ricardo Hausmann, Director of Growth Lab at Harvard University, J Lee, Industrial Professor and Director at University of Maryland, Sadie Creese, Cybersecurity Professor at Oxford University; and Neeraj Shah, Executive Editor at NDTV Profit.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh highlighted that global demand for data centers is expected to reach 219 gigawatt by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 19-22%.

He stated that North America leads the market with 1,000 data centers and pointed out the global shortage of one million AI experts. He also praised Bengaluru as the world’s leading innovation hub.

Lokesh informed that India houses 1,600 AI startups and employs four million IT professionals. He noted that the AI Index for the Indian government was 46 in 2024, with 1,800 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) contributing $64.6 billion in revenue. The GCC market is expected to grow to $100 billion, creating 2.5 million jobs.

The IT Minister revealed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans to develop Amaravati as India’s AI City with an AI University to be established in Visakhapatnam in collaboration with NVIDIA.

The AP government is working with global organisations to set up world-class institutions in Amaravati. Lokesh announced AI-based skill development programs for youth and the inclusion of AI in school curriculums for grades 7 to 9.

He highlighted AI’s role in the State governance, including real-time beneficiary identification for social security pension distribution and AI-powered messages to farmers to boost productivity.

Lokesh reiterated the government’s commitment to long-term AI-driven innovation and solutions to transform the State and promote growth.