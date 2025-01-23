16-year-old boy dies by suicide at junior college in Andhra

SOMALADODDI: A 16-year-old boy tragically died by suicide on Thursday by jumping from the third floor of his junior college in Anantapur district, police said.

According to Anantapur Rural Sub-Divisional Police Officer T. Venkateshulu, the boy, an intermediate first-year student at Narayana Junior College, had returned to college that morning after the Sankranti holidays.

"After the holidays, this boy came to the college around 9:30 am on Thursday. While the class was going on, around 11:55 am, he suddenly came out from the classroom and jumped from the third floor," Venkateshulu told PTI.

The college management immediately shifted the injured boy to a local hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.