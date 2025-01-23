16-year-old boy dies by suicide at junior college in Andhra

SOMALADODDI: A 16-year-old boy tragically died by suicide on Thursday by jumping from the third floor of his junior college in Anantapur district, police said.
According to Anantapur Rural Sub-Divisional Police Officer T. Venkateshulu, the boy, an intermediate first-year student at Narayana Junior College, had returned to college that morning after the Sankranti holidays.
"After the holidays, this boy came to the college around 9:30 am on Thursday. While the class was going on, around 11:55 am, he suddenly came out from the classroom and jumped from the third floor," Venkateshulu told PTI.
The college management immediately shifted the injured boy to a local hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.
CCTV footage from the college captured the incident, showing the boy rising from his bench during class and walking straight to jump from the third floor, seemingly unperturbed, police said.
The student was a resident of Ramapuram village in Batthenapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District.
Meanwhile, police are in the process of taking a formal complaint from the boy's parents to register a case and conduct further investigations.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)