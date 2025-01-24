Andhra government reduces power charges for ferro alloy units

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders to reduce demand charges and electricity duty for ferro alloy industries, following a request from the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Ferro Alloys Producers Association.

The State Cabinet approved the proposal in its recent meeting, aiming to support the struggling industry and protect the livelihoods of 30,000 workers.

According to Government Order No. 27, issued on November 16, 2023, electricity duty for ferro alloy industries has been reduced to six paise per unit.

Additionally, the liability of demand charges has been slashed by 90 per cent, with industries required to pay only 10 per cent as nominal charges.

This relief which was effective for one year, from October 2023 to September 2024, revising the earlier operating period of April 2023 to March 2024.