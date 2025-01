VIJAYAWADA: The State government has granted administrative sanction for the construction of 76 road works, benefiting 90 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations, with an estimated cost of Rs 275.07 crore.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar issued the relevant orders on Thursday.

Of the total Rs 275.07 crore, the Central government’s contribution is Rs 163.39 crore, while the State government will extend the remaining Rs 111.68 crore under PMJANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) Batch-1 for the year 2024-25.