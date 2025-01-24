Andhra police plan to extend ASTraM all over state

VIJAYAWADA: Taking inspiration from the successful implementation of ASTraM, an AI-driven tool for traffic and crowd management in the NTR district, the State police are considering its rollout across all districts.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao recently reviewed the system, which demonstrated efficient traffic control and crowd management during Dasara festivities and the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment in Vijayawada.

ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), integrates data from Google Maps, My Maps, Ola, Uber and CCTV cameras. It sends real-time alerts to traffic police through WhatsApp and Telegram, coordinated by an integrated command and control room.