VIJAYAWADA: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has hinted at the possibility of Cognizant Technology Solutions launching operations in Andhra Pradesh. During his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Lokesh met Cognizant’s CEO S Ravi Kumar and urged him to consider establishing operations in tier-2 cities such as Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh emphasised that 2.2 million square feet of co-working space is available in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.

After the meeting, Lokesh said on X, “Had a terrific meeting with the delightful @imravikumars, CEO of technology giant @Cognizant. GOOD NEWS COMING SOON! STAY TUNED!! #InvestInAP #WEF2025.”

Ravi Kumar informed Lokesh that Cognizant plans to relocate 80,000 employees currently based in tier-1 cities to tier-2 locations, and that a positive decision on the proposals from the State government will be made soon.

HCLTech expansion likely to create 10,000 jobs

Lokesh also met with HCLTech CEO Kalyan Kumar, where he briefed him on Andhra Pradesh’s newly introduced Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0. He requested the tech firm to expand its operations in the State, which could create additional employment for 10,000 young people.

“I highlighted that our government’s new policy offers special incentives for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in technology, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. Kalyan Kumar assured me that HCL is ready to expand in Andhra Pradesh and will take the necessary steps to make it happen” Lokesh posted on X.