Polavaram Diaphragm Wall works going on at brisk pace: Minister Rama Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project by 2027, and the construction of new Diaphragm Wall is going on at a brisk pace, said Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu.

Speaking after visiting the Polavaram project site on Thursday, he said compensation to all eligible displaced families, which come under 41.15 contour will be paid by end of 2025. As part of it, Rs 1,000 crore was credited into the accounts of displaced recently, he said.

Proposals are being prepared to pay the compensation to all the eligible displaced persons, who come under 45.72 contour. “We will bring enough funds from the Centre for the speedy completion of the project. Our Chief Minister is making all out efforts to do justice to all the displaced persons,” he asserted.

The Diaphragm Wall second phase works will begin from February 1. The Diaphragm Wall is being constructed using advanced technology. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit the Polavaram project site next week, he hinted.

“We are moving forward by coordinating with all the departments concerned to achieve our goal of completing the Polavaram Project as per the revised schedule,” he said.

Polavaram Chief Engineer K Narasimha Murthy, Water Resources Chief Advisor M Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.