SAIL not willing to VSP’s merger till it comes out of red: Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa

Mentioning that the production of VSP is more or less 50% of capacity now, he said efforts will be made to enhance the production by operationalising the steel plant fully.

Besides operating the second blast furnace on a full scale, steps will be taken to operationalise the third blast furnace by the end of August, and ensure the full-pledged functioning of VSP thereby bringing it into profits, the Union Minister explained. On the criticism of the opposition parties that the aid package announced by the Centre was meagre, and could not prevent VSP from privatisation, he termed it irresponsible.

Observing that there is no logic in the argument that lack of captive iron ore mines is the reason for the losses of VSP, he said the steel plant ran in profits in the past.

Similarly, steel plants like Jindal and JSW are running in profits though they do not have captive mines, he said.