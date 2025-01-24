TDP celebrates HRD Minister Lokesh’s birthday on grant note

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP rank and file celebrated the birthday of party general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in every nook and corner of the State on Thursday. Blood donation camps were organised in several parts of the State. Leaders of the party hailed the leadership qualities of Lokesh.
At the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Lokesh’s birthday was celebrated on a grand note. Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Government Chief Whip Panchumarthi Anuradha, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, AP Minority Corporation Advisor MA Shariff cut the cake.
In Nuzvid of Eluru district, TDP cadre led by Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, took out a bike rally marking the birthday of Lokesh. Describing Lokesh as a visionary leader, Parthsarathy said the relentless efforts of HRD and IT Minister are yielding the results as the State is getting huge investments, thereby providing jobs to the youth. Both the State and the TDP are progressing because of the foresight of Lokesh, he asserted.
Similarly, the birthday of Lokesh was celebrated under the leadership of ministers and TDP MPs, MLAs and MLCs in all parts of the State.
Lokesh birthday was celebrated grandly at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Thursday under the aegis of VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal.
Agriculture and Marketing Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Pranav Gopal said Lokesh had created a new chapter in the State politics with his Yuva Galam Padayatra.
Pranav Gopal praised Lokesh for his sincerity in staying away from his birthday celebrations, and going to Davos to get investments to the State.
In Rajamahendravaram, TDP Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas organised a blood donation camp and hundreds of workers donated blood. In Bhimavaram, TDP Politburo member Thota Sitarama Lakshmi and other party leaders took part in the birthday celebrations.