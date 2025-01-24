TDP celebrates HRD Minister Lokesh’s birthday on grant note

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP rank and file celebrated the birthday of party general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in every nook and corner of the State on Thursday. Blood donation camps were organised in several parts of the State. Leaders of the party hailed the leadership qualities of Lokesh.

At the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Lokesh’s birthday was celebrated on a grand note. Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Government Chief Whip Panchumarthi Anuradha, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, AP Minority Corporation Advisor MA Shariff cut the cake.

In Nuzvid of Eluru district, TDP cadre led by Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, took out a bike rally marking the birthday of Lokesh. Describing Lokesh as a visionary leader, Parthsarathy said the relentless efforts of HRD and IT Minister are yielding the results as the State is getting huge investments, thereby providing jobs to the youth. Both the State and the TDP are progressing because of the foresight of Lokesh, he asserted.