YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy announces decision to quit politics; says will resign as Rajya Sabha MP

AMARAVATI: In a surprise move, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday announced his decision to quit politics and said he will be resigning from his parliament membership on January 25.

Further, he said agriculture will be his future.

Reddy, who is also the party's floor leader in the Upper House, said he is not joining any other political party. Reddy, 67, is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh. He still has more than three years left in his term.

He is the fourth YSRCP Rajya Sabha member to resign from the party after its rout in the 2024 Assembly elections.

"I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, (January) 25th. I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me," he said in a post on 'X'.

Reddy, who was one of the key figures in former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the state, said he was indebted to YS Rajasekhar Reddy family, which has supported him for four decades and three generations.

The announcement by Reddy, came at the time, when Jagan is in London on a personal trip.

He also thanked YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving Rajya Sabha opportunity twice and also the latter's wife YS Bharati for elevating him to a higher pedestal.