10 mobile HIV testing units for remote areas in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), in partnership with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), unveiled 10 new mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) to improve HIV diagnosis and testing in remote areas.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the vehicles on Friday at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.

“These mobile units will strengthen our efforts to curb HIV by reaching high-risk and vulnerable populations,” he said. The State now has 26 ICTCs, including the 16 existing centres. Equipped with advanced diagnostic kits, the mobile units will serve remote communities, prisoners, and other vulnerable groups.