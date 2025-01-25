10 mobile HIV testing units for remote areas in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), in partnership with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), unveiled 10 new mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) to improve HIV diagnosis and testing in remote areas.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the vehicles on Friday at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.
“These mobile units will strengthen our efforts to curb HIV by reaching high-risk and vulnerable populations,” he said. The State now has 26 ICTCs, including the 16 existing centres. Equipped with advanced diagnostic kits, the mobile units will serve remote communities, prisoners, and other vulnerable groups.
Each vehicle provides comprehensive services, including HIV screening, counselling, STI treatment and antiretroviral therapy (ART) distribution. Staffed by a counsellor, lab technician, driver and attendant, the units are fully funded by the Centre under the NACO Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria.
APSACS procured each vehicle at Rs 30.6 lakh through APMSIDC. Yadav emphasised the government’s welfare measures, including a Rs 4,000 monthly pension for HIV patients undergoing treatment at ART centres for six months.
AP, with 2.22 lakh HIV-positive cases, has the second-highest prevalence in India. However, the State has significantly reduced its prevalence rate from 2.4% in 1998 to 0.62%—a 76% decline, surpassing the national reduction rate of 46%.
Highlighting the need to combat HIV stigma, the Minister stressed the importance of awareness and timely treatment to improve life expectancy. Health Department Special CS MT Krishna Babu, NTR District Collector Dr Lakshmisha, and other officials attended the event.