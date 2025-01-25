24-year-old Dalit assaulted in Sri Sathya Sai district, family alleges custodial torture by police

ANANTAPUR: A 24-year-old Dalit youth, Anjaneyulu, was tied to an electric pole, assaulted and humiliated in Narsimpalli village of Sri Sathya Sai district, for allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old girl from the BC community.
The girl’s family tracked the couple to Utukuru village, Parigi mandal, and forcibly brought them back to Narsimpalli, where the violence unfolded on Thursday.
The girl’s relatives, along with villagers, attacked Anjaneyulu, stripped him, tied him to a vehicle, and paraded him through the streets. He was then tied to an electric pole, beaten with footwear, and doused with cow dung water, while caste-based slurs were hurled at him.
After intervention by leaders of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against seven persons. Meanwhile, the girl’s father filed a POCSO case against Anjaneyulu. “They attacked my brother while bringing him back in a vehicle and continued to beat him in the village.
Later, the police beat him again at the station and forced him to agree to a compromise. The police must be held accountable.” Anitha, victim’s sister said. Sri Sathya Sai SP, V Ratna said, “If custodial torture is proven, action will be taken against officers.”