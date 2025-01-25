24-year-old Dalit assaulted in Sri Sathya Sai district, family alleges custodial torture by police

ANANTAPUR: A 24-year-old Dalit youth, Anjaneyulu, was tied to an electric pole, assaulted and humiliated in Narsimpalli village of Sri Sathya Sai district, for allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old girl from the BC community.

The girl’s family tracked the couple to Utukuru village, Parigi mandal, and forcibly brought them back to Narsimpalli, where the violence unfolded on Thursday.

The girl’s relatives, along with villagers, attacked Anjaneyulu, stripped him, tied him to a vehicle, and paraded him through the streets. He was then tied to an electric pole, beaten with footwear, and doused with cow dung water, while caste-based slurs were hurled at him.