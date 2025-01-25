Amaravati works to begin in February

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana has revealed that tenders for all Amaravati constructions will be finalised by the end of January, and works will begin in February. The TDP-led NDA government is committed to completing the construction of capital within three years, he asserted.

Inspecting the ongoing works at Nelapadu on Friday, he said tenders for 40 projects worth `38,571 crore were issued earlier, and mentioned that pending legal challenges have now been resolved, he said. Recalling the 2015 land pooling initiative of the previous TDP government, he said farmers provided 34,000 acres for the capital construction in just 58 days.

The capital development projects included iconic structures like a 48-storey GAD Tower, an 8-storey High Court building (20.32 lakh sq ft), and a 250-metre-high Assembly (11.22 lakh sq ft), along with 4,053 flats for officials.

Narayana alleged that the YSRCP government halted these projects, leaving the foundations of structures submerged in water. The proposed development projects will be executed strictly as per quality standards suggested by IIT experts. Additionally, two pending rental instalments owed to farmers have been cleared, he explained.

Underlining the need for an effective law and order system to attract industrial investments, the minister alleged that the previous YSRCP regime ignored governance.

“CM N Chandrababu Naidu has laid emphasis on revitalising the financial system. During their visit to the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, the CM and the HRD and IT Minister strived to get large scale investments to AP by highlighting the brand image of the State,” he lauded.