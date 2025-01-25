Chandrababu Naidu puts Andhra Pradesh’s wishlist before FM ahead of Budget

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday. It is learnt that Naidu put the wishlist of Andhra Pradesh before Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2025-26 on February 1.

During the meeting which lasted for 45 minutes, Naidu, while thanking Sitharaman for announcing a financial package to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, sought support from the Centre to expedite the works of Polavaram Irrigation Project and construction of Amaravati, and allocation of more funds to AP in the ensuing Union Budget. Naidu is said to have raised the pending issues related to the State, and urged the Centre to generously assist Andhra Pradesh to come out of the financial crisis.

“Met the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Mrs. @nsitharaman Ji, in New Delhi today. Expressed my gratitude for the revival package for Vizag Steel Plant and discussed crucial matters concerning AP’s development, including Polavaram and Amaravati,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

The Chief Minister who arrived in Delhi from Davos late Thursday night, made a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Naidu arrived at Vijayawada airport to a rousing reception from NDA leaders.