CM, Lokesh brought shame to Andhra Pradesh from Davos: RK Roja

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and YSRCP spokesperson RK Roja slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu and IT and HRD Minister N Lokesh, and accused them of returning empty-handed from the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, bringing shame to the State instead of investments.

Speaking to mediapersons at Nagari on Friday, Roja alleged that the duo’s incompetence has tarnished the image of Andhra Pradesh, driving away the investors.

“Lokesh’s so-called ‘Red Book Constitution’ is responsible for driving away the industrialists. While neighbouring States like Telangana and Maharashtra secured investments worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore and Rs 15.75 lakh crore respectively, Naidu and Lokesh returned empty-handed. Despite 14 years of administrative experience, Chandrababu’s governance has failed to deliver,” the former minister alleged.

Pointing to their Davos visit, Roja claimed that Rs 20 crore was wasted on promotions for Lokesh. The YSRCP leader questioned why Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who supported Naidu politically, was excluded from the World Economic Summit delegation, and alleged that it was due to insecurities of the Chief Minister and IT Minister.