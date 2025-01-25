Complete arrangements for Ratha Saptami on time: TTD EO

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao directed officials to complete arrangements for the Ratha Saptami celebrations, scheduled for February 4 on time.

During a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary reviewed the preparations with department heads.

On the occasion, Syamala Rao emphasised the need for heightened vigilance at key entry and exit points to ensure safety and convenience for devotees. He instructed officials to ensure food and drinking water are distributed promptly to devotees in the galleries and stressed the importance of preventing security and traffic issues with proactive measures. Later, the EO inspected the arrangements along the four Mada streets.

Lord Malayappa Swamy will bless the devotees from various Vahanams throughout the day on Ratha Saptami.