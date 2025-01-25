Complete arrangements for Ratha Saptami on time: TTD EO

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao directed officials to complete arrangements for the Ratha Saptami celebrations, scheduled for February 4 on time.
During a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary reviewed the preparations with department heads.
On the occasion, Syamala Rao emphasised the need for heightened vigilance at key entry and exit points to ensure safety and convenience for devotees. He instructed officials to ensure food and drinking water are distributed promptly to devotees in the galleries and stressed the importance of preventing security and traffic issues with proactive measures. Later, the EO inspected the arrangements along the four Mada streets.
Lord Malayappa Swamy will bless the devotees from various Vahanams throughout the day on Ratha Saptami.
Several services have been cancelled for Ratha Saptami, including Ashtadalapadmapadmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva. Privilege darshans for NRIs, parents of infants, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons are also suspended.
Slotted Sarvadarshan tokens will not be issued from February 3-5 in Tirupati. VIP break darshans are cancelled except for protocol dignitaries, and no recommendation letters for break darshans will be accepted on February 3. Devotees with Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets are asked to report to the Vaikuntam Queue Complex at their designated time to avoid delays.
EO Syamala Rao also reviewed arrangements for food distribution, water supply, security, seva services, floral decorations, electrical setups, and engineering work to ensure all departments are ready for the event.
Tirupati District SP Harshvardhan Raju, JC Shubham Bansal, TTD CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EO Lokanatham, and others were present.