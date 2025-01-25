DGP launches advanced CCC at Chirala

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inaugurated an advanced integrated command and control centre (CCC) at Chirala on Friday.

The DGP also visited the Chirala-1 and Karamchedu police stations in the district, where he inaugurated a new waiting hall for police personnel and other essential facilities.

During his address, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao highlighted that the new integrated command system at Chirala-1 town police station is equipped with 210 CCTV cameras, a drone, 50 man-pack cameras, a repeater system, and an LCD monitoring setup. He explained that technology-driven policing is crucial for crime prevention, detection, and real-time monitoring of incidents like road accidents.

At Karamchedu, Rao urged police officers to make the best use of the latest technology to improve their policing skills. He also set a goal of installing one lakh CCTV cameras across the State by March and encouraged the public to install cameras in their areas. Rao emphasised the effectiveness of CCTV footage in solving critical cases.

Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvashresth Tripathi, Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi, and other police officials were present during the inauguration.