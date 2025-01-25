Get Davos investment proposals materialised: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who returned to Amaravati after completing his visit to Davos, is now keen on getting the investment proposals and discussions he had with the heads of various organisations during the World Economic Forum Summit, materialised.

Soon after reaching his residence at Undavalli on Friday, he held a meeting with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office, and gave the details of his Davos visit.

Discussing in detail the proposals received during the WEF Summit with the officials, the Chief Minister directed them to take the proposals forward in the coming six months. Informing the officials that representatives of different countries and the Chief Executive Officers of various organisations will soon visit Andhra Pradesh to pursue the proposals, Naidu directed them to be prepared with all the relevant information.

Expressing satisfaction over the discussions held with the CEOs and heads of various companies during the WEF Summit, Naidu issued clear directions to officials as to how to move forward in executing the proposals.

The Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to continuously hold talks with the CEOs and the heads of organisations, besides reviewing the progress regularly.