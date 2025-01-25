NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha urges parents to protect, educate and empower girls
VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha asserted the importance of collective efforts for empowering girls and supporting women across all fields. On Friday, a programme was held at the Collectorate, to mark National Girl Child Day, in collaboration with the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) and the Women and Child Welfare Department.
During the event, the Collector, along with officials and organisation representatives, unveiled posters titled ‘Girls are gold, saving their childhood is our responsibility.’
He urged everyone to protect, educate and empower girls, stating that creating a gender-equal society requires united efforts.
Member of the State Commission for Child Rights, Dr J Rajendra Prasad, noted that this year’s National Girl Child Day theme focuses on girl child empowerment for a bright future. He stressed the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goals through girl empowerment and called for addressing issues like child marriages and harassment.
Focus on girl child empowerment, says Social Welfare Minister
Minister for Social Welfare, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, called for collective efforts to empower girls and support women, emphasising the government’s commitment to erasing social disparities. Speaking at the National Girl Child Day celebrations held at the Ongole Collectorate on Friday, the Minister urged parents to take pride in their daughters, calling them the foundation of a responsible and affectionate family.
The event, held by the Women and Child Welfare Department, was inaugurated by Swamy, Collector A Thameem Ansariya, and Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor G Sujatha. The dignitaries signed a banner supporting the ‘Girls’ Freedom – Abolition of Child Marriages’ campaign and highlighted the importance of education and health for girls’ empowerment.