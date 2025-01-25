NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha urges parents to protect, educate and empower girls

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha asserted the importance of collective efforts for empowering girls and supporting women across all fields. On Friday, a programme was held at the Collectorate, to mark National Girl Child Day, in collaboration with the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) and the Women and Child Welfare Department.

During the event, the Collector, along with officials and organisation representatives, unveiled posters titled ‘Girls are gold, saving their childhood is our responsibility.’

He urged everyone to protect, educate and empower girls, stating that creating a gender-equal society requires united efforts.