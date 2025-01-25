OMC chief warns tax defaulters of stringent action as deadline nears

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has issued a stern warning to willful tax defaulters, urging them to clear their dues before the financial year ends in March 2025.

OMC Commissioner Venkateswara Rao appealed to citizens to pay pending house tax, water tax, and vacant land/property tax promptly. Non-compliance will lead to stringent measures, including disconnection of water connections and other legal actions, he said.

OMC records show that out of 63,000 properties and vacant lands in its limits, approximately 7,300 are commercial establishments, contributing to an outstanding tax amount of Rs 55-57 crore. As of the third week of January, only 52.2% of the total tax amount has been collected.