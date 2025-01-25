OMC chief warns tax defaulters of stringent action as deadline nears

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has issued a stern warning to willful tax defaulters, urging them to clear their dues before the financial year ends in March 2025.
OMC Commissioner Venkateswara Rao appealed to citizens to pay pending house tax, water tax, and vacant land/property tax promptly. Non-compliance will lead to stringent measures, including disconnection of water connections and other legal actions, he said.
OMC records show that out of 63,000 properties and vacant lands in its limits, approximately 7,300 are commercial establishments, contributing to an outstanding tax amount of Rs 55-57 crore. As of the third week of January, only 52.2% of the total tax amount has been collected.
To address the shortfall, special tax collection counters have been set up, operational even on holidays, to facilitate payments. Dr Rao emphasised that timely tax payments are essential for improving infrastructure in OMC limits. “We will issue ESD notices to defaulters and take strict action as per the law. Citizens should utilise the available counters to clear their dues,” he urged.
Across the district’s seven municipalities, tax collection progress varies. Chimakurthy Nagar Panchayat leads with 67.80% collection, followed by Kanigiri Municipality at 59.49%.
Ongole Municipal Corporation ranks fifth, with 52.22% of taxes collected. Podili Nagar Panchayat is at the bottom, with only 33% collection.
With `65.69 crore in total tax dues across 1.25 lakh assessments in the district, municipalities are intensifying efforts to recover the remaining amounts before the fiscal year ends.