YSRCP spreading canards against CM’s Davos visit, alleges Andhra Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to YSRCP’s claim on zero investments from the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy asserted that lakhs of crores of investments landed in the State within six months of the NDA government assuming office.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister accused the YSRCP of resorting to false propaganda on the Chief Minister’s Davos visit. He opined that it was a shame on the part of the YSRCP leaders to make such comments even after witnessing large-scale investments in the State after the formation of the coalition government.

Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several developmental and industrial projects in Northern Andhra recently, Minister Swamy sought to know why YSRCP leaders are issuing such false statements.

Emphasising that the State government is attracting investments and industries as well as providing employment to the youth, the social welfare minister alleged that YSRCP leaders are spreading canards as they were finding it hard to swallow the development being done by the coalition government.