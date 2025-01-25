Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP spreading canards against CM’s Davos visit, alleges Andhra Minister

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister accused the YSRCP of resorting to false propaganda on the Chief Minister’s Davos visit.
Minister Swamy sought to know why YSRCP leaders are issuing false statements.
Minister Swamy sought to know why YSRCP leaders are issuing false statements.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to YSRCP’s claim on zero investments from the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy asserted that lakhs of crores of investments landed in the State within six months of the NDA government assuming office.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister accused the YSRCP of resorting to false propaganda on the Chief Minister’s Davos visit. He opined that it was a shame on the part of the YSRCP leaders to make such comments even after witnessing large-scale investments in the State after the formation of the coalition government.

Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several developmental and industrial projects in Northern Andhra recently, Minister Swamy sought to know why YSRCP leaders are issuing such false statements.

Emphasising that the State government is attracting investments and industries as well as providing employment to the youth, the social welfare minister alleged that YSRCP leaders are spreading canards as they were finding it hard to swallow the development being done by the coalition government.

YSRCP
Davos visit
Andhra Minister

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com