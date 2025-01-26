Andhra Pradesh's final electoral rolls contain five lakh new voters

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav announced on Saturday that the State’s final electoral rolls have been published as of January 6, 2025, revealing a total of 4,14,40,447 registered voters. Among them, 5,14,646 are first-time voters. Highlighting ongoing efforts, the CEO emphasised that various Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives are underway across the State to ensure 100% enrolment of eligible citizens and encourage greater participation in the democratic process.

To mark National Voters Day, the CEO detailed steps taken to educate and engage citizens. Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) have been established in educational institutions and communities outside the formal education system. These clubs aim to foster a culture of electoral participation by equipping young and future voters with knowledge about voter registration and the electoral process.

The ELCs use hands-on activities and capacity-building resources to engage participants effectively. The CEO urged voters, especially the youth, to actively participate in elections, emphasising that voting is both a right and a duty. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that persons with disabilities are provided with the necessary support to vote with dignity. “Our right to vote is also our responsibility as citizens,” the CEO remarked.

The State also has 46,397 polling stations to facilitate voting. Additionally, a dedicated helpline (1950) has been set up as a call centre for lodging complaints, making inquiries, and offering feedback or suggestions regarding voter enrolment.