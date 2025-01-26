APCC president Sharmila slams Chandrababu Naidu govt over unkept election promises

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leaders and activists, led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, banging plates with ladles to draw the TDP-led NDA government’s attention to the unkept promises of the ‘Super Six’.

“It has been seven months since the new government was formed in the State, but none of the Super Six promises have been fulfilled,” the Congress leader alleged.

Speaking to the media, she mentioned that during the elections, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a brochure of Super Six promises, but after the elections, it was conveniently forgotten.

“The brochure was like a real estate advertisement. My simple question is, what happened to the promise of Rs 20,000 made to farmers? They are linking it with the Centre,” she alleged.

Furthermore, the APCC president also observed that promises such as Talliki Vandanam remains a nonstarter with no modalities. So is the case of the Mahashakti scheme, Sharmila said.