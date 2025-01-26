MP Daggubati Purandeswari inspects collapsed portion at Rajamahendravaram airport in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: MP of Rajamahendravaram and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari, along with Minister Kandula Durgesh, inspected the site of a partial collapse of an iron grill under construction at the airport on Saturday. They toured the new terminal construction area, interacted with airport officials, and met representatives of the construction agency.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the iron grill collapsed at the airport site. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. M P Purandeswari instructed authorities to provide a detailed report and clarification on the incident. She also announced that experts from IIT would study the issue and submit a report soon. Once the findings are reviewed, she plans to discuss the matter with the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible.

Minister Kandula Durgesh urged the construction agency to carry out the terminal expansion works with greater care, emphasizing the importance of maintaining quality and safety standards for such a prestigious project. He condemned the negative portrayal of the airport expansion in the media and stressed the need for a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth execution. Durgesh also assured that he would discuss the issue with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and request updates from the concerned authorities.

Earlier, East Godavari District Collector P Prasanti also visited the site and held discussions with airport officials regarding the incident and ongoing construction work.