Nandamuri Balakrishna gets Padma Bhushan
VIJAYAWADA: Several distinguished individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been recognised with the prestigious Padma Awards 2025, among the nation’s highest civilian honours.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, renowned actor and three-time MLA from Hindupur, has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to the field of arts.
In the Padma Shri category, Kosaraju Leela Krishna has been honoured for his contributions to literature and education, while Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, an acclaimed poet and performer, was recognised for his work in the domain of arts.
KL Krishna, a renowned economist and former Professor and Head of the Department of Economics at the Delhi School of Economics is widely regarded as one of India’s most distinguished economists. Born in 1935 in Unguturu village of Krishna district, KL Krishna, often referred to as KLK, is the youngest of seven children born to Nutakki Rajaratnam and Kosaraju Lakshmayya. Currently, Professor Krishna serves as the Chairman of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Hyderabad and as the Honorary Research Advisor at the Centre for Development Economics at the Delhi School of Economics. Over his illustrious career, he has overseen the successful completion of more than 40 Ph.D and M.Phil dissertations, covering a wide array of key areas in economics.
A celebrated Avadhani, Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sarma hails from Kadavakallu village in the Anantapur district and has been passionate about Vedic literature, poetry, and music since childhood.
Posthumously, the Padma Shri was awarded to Miriyala Apparao, a celebrated Burrakatha artist from Nadakuduru in the Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Another Padma Shri recipient is Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi, an eminent economist and Sanskrit scholar, recognised for his contributions to literature and education. He was former Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha in Tirupati.
The Padma Awards, categorised into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, honour achievements across diverse fields such as arts, literature, social work, public affairs, science, medicine, and sports.
This year, 139 awards were announced on Republic Day, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the recipients are 23 women, 10 individuals from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category, and 13 posthumous honorees.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Balakrishna on social media, stating: “Heartfelt congratulations to Telugu cinema legend and Hindupur MLA Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu on being conferred the Padma Bhushan! Upholding the legendary NTR Garu’s legacy, you have excelled in cinema, politics, and philanthropy. This honour is well-deserved for your remarkable contributions, especially through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.”
He also extended his wishes to other Padma awardees from AP and Manda Krishna Madiga from Telangana.