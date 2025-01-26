Nandamuri Balakrishna gets Padma Bhushan

VIJAYAWADA: Several distinguished individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been recognised with the prestigious Padma Awards 2025, among the nation’s highest civilian honours.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, renowned actor and three-time MLA from Hindupur, has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to the field of arts.

In the Padma Shri category, Kosaraju Leela Krishna has been honoured for his contributions to literature and education, while Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, an acclaimed poet and performer, was recognised for his work in the domain of arts.

KL Krishna, a renowned economist and former Professor and Head of the Department of Economics at the Delhi School of Economics is widely regarded as one of India’s most distinguished economists. Born in 1935 in Unguturu village of Krishna district, KL Krishna, often referred to as KLK, is the youngest of seven children born to Nutakki Rajaratnam and Kosaraju Lakshmayya. Currently, Professor Krishna serves as the Chairman of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Hyderabad and as the Honorary Research Advisor at the Centre for Development Economics at the Delhi School of Economics. Over his illustrious career, he has overseen the successful completion of more than 40 Ph.D and M.Phil dissertations, covering a wide array of key areas in economics.

A celebrated Avadhani, Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sarma hails from Kadavakallu village in the Anantapur district and has been passionate about Vedic literature, poetry, and music since childhood.