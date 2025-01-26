Officials’ role in conduct of elections commended, says AP Chief Secretary Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Our democracy was built on the principles of free and fair elections, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 15th National Voters Day celebrations organised by the State government at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday, he congratulated the officials who played a pivotal role in the successful conduct of the 2024 general elections and hailed the significant contribution of every department in the process.

Former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who attended the ceremony as a guest, remarked that he considers himself a new voter as he had to file a plea in the High Court for his right to vote. He recalled his legal battle against the use of volunteers in the electoral process.

Nimmagadda described the awareness of voters as a form of people’s revolution. He stated that there is no insecurity about the electoral system in India unlike in our neighbouring countries such as China, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Later, Chief Secretary Vijayanand honoured officials for their exceptional contributions during the conduct of the 2024 general elections and presented them with mementoes.