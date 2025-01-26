Purpose of our visit to Davos is networking, asserts CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the criticism of the YSRCP and other opposition parties that the State government did not sign any MoU at the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the purpose of the Davos visit was not for exchanging agreements, but for networking with influential people from across the globe.
Describing Davos as a place for networking, Naidu said heads of various nations, industry giants and prominent persons in different sectors congregate there. By interacting with such people and explaining the strengths and opportunities in the State, we can enhance the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.
Generally, people only consider the number of MoUs signed at Davos, and the amount of industrial investments, but not other benefits, he said.
We are promoting ‘AP Brand’ across globe: CM Chandrababu Naidu
“In fact, Davos is a platform for the congregation of corporate companies and representatives from various countries. It provides an opportunity to learn about modern ideas and trends, besides facilitating networking,” Naidu said, while explaining the details of his visit to Davos at a press conference at his Undavalli residence on Saturday.
Naidu said he met almost all the heads of companies in sectors like civil aviation and petroleum, MNCs, including PepsiCo and Walmart, and invited them to invest in AP. “We have clearly explained to them the opportunities available in AP, and asked them to invest in all parts of the State, including Amaravati,” he explained, taking a dig at the YSRCP for destroying the State. “The destroyed State is being brought back on track. Several globally renowned companies are going to invest in the State soon. We are going to transform AP into a haven for investments, and moving ahead with the sole aim of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore investments in green energy and green hydrogen,” Naidu said.
Maintaining that Davos is not new to him, Naidu said it is he who had taken the decision first in the whole country to visit it.
“I became the Chief Minister in 1995, and since 1997 I have been continuously visiting Davos. Microsoft founder Bill Gates told me during my recent visit to Davos that I had once promoted Hyderabad, and is now promoting Andhra Pradesh,” he mentioned.
Making it clear that after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth term, he is now promoting ‘AP Brand’ across the globe, Naidu said he is clearly explaining to everyone the opportunities and the advantages available in the State to set up industries.
Informing that he had taken part in 27 meetings in Davos, while IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat participated in 33 meetings, Naidu said he along with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Telangana addressed a session on green energy and Artificial Intelligence.
He emphasised the need for AP’s transition from seeking jobs to creating them.
BPCL is going to set up a petro-chemical complex at Ramayapatnam with an investment of Rs 96,000 crore, and a steel plant is being established near Anakapalle with Rs 1.35 lakh crore, he said, pointing to Rs 10 lakh crore investments in green energy. Similarly, Vizag will witness an IT revolution once the TCS establishes its unit there, which will create 10,000 jobs, he said, adding that the State is moving forward with the support of the Centre. The establishment of Google in Visakhapatnam will be a game changer, he said. He also revealed that a Global Leadership Centre is going to be established in Amaravati.
Godavari link project will benefit State: Naidu
Naidu asserted that the proposed Godavari - Banakacherla link project will immensely benefit the State by making use of the thousands of TMC of water going waste into the sea. Only surplus water during floods will be diverted, which should not cause any problem. Responding to a question on objections being raised by Telangana over the proposed project, he said Andhra Pradesh did not object to the Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari river