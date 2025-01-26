Purpose of our visit to Davos is networking, asserts CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the criticism of the YSRCP and other opposition parties that the State government did not sign any MoU at the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the purpose of the Davos visit was not for exchanging agreements, but for networking with influential people from across the globe.

Describing Davos as a place for networking, Naidu said heads of various nations, industry giants and prominent persons in different sectors congregate there. By interacting with such people and explaining the strengths and opportunities in the State, we can enhance the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.

Generally, people only consider the number of MoUs signed at Davos, and the amount of industrial investments, but not other benefits, he said.

We are promoting ‘AP Brand’ across globe: CM Chandrababu Naidu

“In fact, Davos is a platform for the congregation of corporate companies and representatives from various countries. It provides an opportunity to learn about modern ideas and trends, besides facilitating networking,” Naidu said, while explaining the details of his visit to Davos at a press conference at his Undavalli residence on Saturday.

Naidu said he met almost all the heads of companies in sectors like civil aviation and petroleum, MNCs, including PepsiCo and Walmart, and invited them to invest in AP. “We have clearly explained to them the opportunities available in AP, and asked them to invest in all parts of the State, including Amaravati,” he explained, taking a dig at the YSRCP for destroying the State. “The destroyed State is being brought back on track. Several globally renowned companies are going to invest in the State soon. We are going to transform AP into a haven for investments, and moving ahead with the sole aim of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore investments in green energy and green hydrogen,” Naidu said.